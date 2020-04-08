William Hill : Update on Executive Remuneration

08 April 2020 at 07:00
CorporateBy William Hill PLC
Update on Executive Remuneration
Decisions the Remuneration Committee has taken in relation to executive remuneration in light of the Covid-19 situation
The Chair of William Hill's Remuneration Committee published an update on executive remuneration decisions undertaken in light of the Covid-19 situation. That update can be accessed at: https://www.williamhillplc.com/investors/board-and-governance/remuneration.
