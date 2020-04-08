Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  William Hill    WMH   GB0031698896

WILLIAM HILL

(WMH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

William Hill : Update on Executive Remuneration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 01:48am EDT

08 April 2020 at 07:00

CorporateBy William Hill PLC

Update on Executive Remuneration Decisions the Remuneration Committee has taken in relation to executive remuneration in light of the Covid-19 situation

The Chair of William Hill's Remuneration Committee published an update on executive remuneration decisions undertaken in light of the Covid-19 situation. That update can be accessed at: https://www.williamhillplc.com/investors/board-and-governance/remuneration.

Disclaimer

William Hill plc published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 05:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WILLIAM HILL
01:48aWILLIAM HILL : Update on Executive Remuneration
PU
01:48aWILLIAM HILL : 2020 AGM - Supplemental Letter from the Chairman of the Board and..
PU
03/26DS SMITH : William Hill incoming CFO decides against move amid coronavirus uncer..
RE
03/20WILLIAM HILL : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
03/20WILLIAM HILL : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
03/20WILLIAM HILL : Form of Proxy
PU
03/16Gambling companies reel as coronavirus means most sports bets are off
RE
03/16WILLIAM HILL : COVID-19 update; dividend suspended
PU
02/26WILLIAM HILL : 2019 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
02/26William Hill sees further hit from UK credit card ban, bets on U.S. gains
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 379 M
EBIT 2020 77,9 M
Net income 2020 5,37 M
Debt 2020 567 M
Yield 2020 4,80%
P/E ratio 2020 -74,4x
P/E ratio 2021 8,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 787 M
Chart WILLIAM HILL
Duration : Period :
William Hill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM HILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 164,17  GBp
Last Close Price 90,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 189%
Spread / Average Target 82,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrik Bengtsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger William Devlin Non-Executive Chairman
Ruth Catherine Prior Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Bassett Head-Research & Development
Paul Durkan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM HILL-52.24%971
SANDS CHINA LTD.0.55%29 843
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-0.49%25 712
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-2.96%8 594
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED1.42%8 285
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-26.92%7 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group