News Summary

William Hill : and Prairie Meadows form sports betting partnership

01/16/2019 | 04:59pm EST

16 January 2019 at 19:18

By William Hill PLC

William Hill and Prairie Meadows Begin Plans for Possible Sports Book

January 16, 2019 - Altoona, IA. William Hill, America's leading sports book operator, and Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino, the premier entertainment destination in the Midwest, today announced an innovative partnership that makes William Hill the casino's official sports book operator, should sports betting become legal under Iowa state law.

If legalized, William Hill will partner with Prairie Meadows to operate a sports book at the casino, subject to the approval of Iowa gaming regulatory authorities.

'We are excited about the prospect of sports betting in Iowa and are thrilled to partner with Prairie Meadows to be ready for the day when sports betting is legal in the state. We are building a first-class sports book that will make Prairie Meadows the place to bet and watch the games,' said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US.

Pending Iowa sports betting legislation and regulatory approvals, William Hill will operate a more than 8,600 square foot sports book on the casino's Level 4, near the property's racing center. The area will feature a new bar surrounded by state-of-the-art video wall technology for viewing sporting events and with live betting odds.

'Prairie Meadows is thrilled to partner with William Hill, the best name in sports betting, to establish a world-class sports betting experience for our guests,' said Gary Palmer, President and CEO of Prairie Meadows.

'We are excited to expand our resort offerings with a fully renovated Clubhouse that includes both our racing center and new William Hill sports book. Once the legislative process is complete, this innovative partnership will provide many fun and unique sports betting options for our guests,' added Brad Rhines, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategic Officer of Prairie Meadows.

About Prairie Meadows

Prairie Meadows began operations as a non-profit organization in 1989 with the goal of promoting economic development, jobs, agriculture, and tourism in the state of Iowa. Through taxes, grants, and charitable donations, Prairie Meadows has given more than $1.8 billion to the state of Iowa. Prairie Meadows offers nearly 1,700 slot machines, table games, live and simulcast racing, hotel accommodations, entertainment, and more.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC is one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies, employing over 16,000 people. Its origins are in the UK where it was founded in 1934, and where it is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The majority of its $2.1 billion annual revenues are still derived from the UK, where it has a national presence of licensed betting offices and one of the leading online betting and gaming services. In 2012, it established William Hill US with a focus on retail and mobile operations in Nevada, which is now the largest sports betting business in the USA. William Hill US (www.williamhill.us) currently operates 109 race and sports books in Nevada and the state's leading mobile sports betting app. William Hill is operating in New Jersey at Monmouth Park Racetrack, Ocean Resort Casino, Tropicana Atlantic City, and online with the William Hill New Jersey sports betting app. William Hill is a licensed sports betting provider in numerous casinos in Mississippi, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island and serves as the exclusive risk manager for the sports lottery in Delaware. William Hill also has licensed operations in The Bahamas, Italy and Spain and serves online customers throughout the world from its online headquarters in Gibraltar.

William Hill:
Michael Grodsky, Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations:
(702) 378-7852

Disclaimer

William Hill plc published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 21:58:10 UTC
