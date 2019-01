William Hill, which has 16,000 employees across the UK, Gibraltar, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, the United States and the Philippines, said 2018 adjusted operating profit from continuing operations would be 234 million pounds ($301.20 million), slightly higher than company-supplied analyst estimates of 232.2 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7769 pounds)

