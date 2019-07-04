Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  William Hill    WMH   GB0031698896

WILLIAM HILL

(WMH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

William Hill : to shut 700 betting shops, putting 4,500 jobs at risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 05:56am EDT
A branded sign is displayed outside a William Hill betting shop in London

(Reuters) - William Hill plans to close 700 licensed betting shops, putting about 4,500 jobs at risk, after the British government put a 2 pound cap on fixed odds betting terminals (FOBT) in an effort to reduce problem gambling.

"The company has seen a significant fall in gaming machine revenues", William Hill said on Thursday, adding that the closures are likely to begin before the end of the year.

The FOBT regulations were implemented in April and maximum bets were limited to 2 pounds ($2.62) from 100 pounds.

William Hill said in January that it would remodel its retail business after performance at it was hit by tighter regulations, particularly on lucrative FOBTs.

Rival GVC Holdings had previously warned restrictions on FOBT would lead to the closure of up to a 1,000 shops and cut its 2019 core profit by about 135 million pounds ($170 million).

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GVC HOLDINGS 0.91% 690 Delayed Quote.1.48%
WILLIAM HILL -0.06% 163.5 Delayed Quote.5.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAM HILL
05:56aWILLIAM HILL : to shut 700 betting shops, putting 4,500 jobs at risk
RE
05:23aWILLIAM HILL : Media Statement
PU
06/24WILLIAM HILL : US and Mescalero Apache Tribe Announce New Sports Book at Inn of ..
PU
05/15WILLIAM HILL : Trading Statement
PU
05/15WILLIAM HILL : Directorate Change
PU
05/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Barclays, Ford, Facebook, Walmart
05/15WILLIAM HILL : posts higher revenue, bolstered by U.S. sports gambling
RE
05/07WILLIAM HILL : goes live in Sweden
PU
05/01WILLIAM HILL : Issues £350M 4.75% Guaranteed Notes
PU
04/30WILLIAM HILL : Announces Results of its Tender Offer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 652 M
EBIT 2019 131 M
Net income 2019 77,8 M
Debt 2019 564 M
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,21x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 1 430 M
Chart WILLIAM HILL
Duration : Period :
William Hill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM HILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,26  GBP
Last Close Price 1,64  GBP
Spread / Highest target 74,1%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Hedley Bowcock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Ruth Catherine Prior Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Bassett Head-Research & Development
Paul Durkan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM HILL5.61%1 797
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP78.79%0
ELDORADO RESORTS INC35.38%0
SANDS CHINA LTD.15.22%0
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED11.43%0
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED36.49%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About