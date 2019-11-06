Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether William Lyon Homes has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating William Lyon (NYSE: WLH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of William Lyon to Taylor Morrison.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges William Lyon's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only (1) $2.50 in cash and (2) 0.800 shares of William Lyon common stock, implying a company value for William Lyon of $21.45 per share or $2.4 billion including assumption of debt. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for William Lyon by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if William Lyon accepts a superior bid. William Lyon insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of William Lyon's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for William Lyon.

