WILLIAM LYON HOMES

(WLH)
Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether William Lyon Homes has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

11/06/2019 | 10:32am EST

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating William Lyon (NYSE: WLH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of William Lyon to Taylor Morrison.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/william-lyon-homes or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges William Lyon's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only (1) $2.50 in cash and (2) 0.800 shares of William Lyon common stock, implying a company value for William Lyon of $21.45 per share or $2.4 billion including assumption of debt. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for William Lyon by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if William Lyon accepts a superior bid. William Lyon insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of William Lyon's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for William Lyon.

If you own common stock in William Lyon and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/william-lyon-homes.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-william-lyon-homes-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-the-taylor-morrison-home-corporation-300952876.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
