WILLIAM LYON HOMES

(WLH)
WILLIAM LYON HOMES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of WLH and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/06/2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's proposed sale to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.

On November 6, 2019, William Lyon Homes announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Taylor Morrison for $2.50 per share in cash and 0.8 shares of Taylor Morrison common stock for each share of William Lyon Homes common stock owned. This values William Lyon Homes at $21.45 per share, or a total of approximately $2.4 billion. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that William Lyon Homes' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for William Lyon Homes stockholders.

If you own shares of William Lyon Homes and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-lyon-homes-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-investigates-proposed-sale-of-wlh-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300953027.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


