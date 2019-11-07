Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  William Lyon Homes    WLH

WILLIAM LYON HOMES

(WLH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WILLIAM LYON HOMES INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of William Lyon Homes - WLH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 10:01pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of William Lyon will receive only $2.50 in cash and 0.800 shares of Taylor Morrison for each share of William Lyon that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wlh/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAM LYON HOMES
08:58aWILLIAM LYON HOMES : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, F..
AQ
11/06ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of William Lyon Ho..
PR
11/06WILLIAM LYON HOMES : Taylor Morrison buys rival William Lyon Homes to expand in ..
AQ
11/06WILLIAM LYON HOMES ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sal..
PR
11/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether William Lyon Home..
PR
11/06WILLIAM LYON HOMES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events..
AQ
11/06WILLIAM LYON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06TAYLOR MORRISON : Announces Agreement to Acquire William Lyon Homes Creating Nat..
PR
11/06WILLIAM LYON HOMES : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
10/23WILLIAM LYON HOMES : To Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 048 M
EBIT 2019 86,7 M
Net income 2019 60,5 M
Debt 2019 1 253 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,60x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 769 M
Chart WILLIAM LYON HOMES
Duration : Period :
William Lyon Homes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM LYON HOMES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,50  $
Last Close Price 20,32  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew R. Zaist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William H. Lyon Executive Chairman
Brian W. Doyle Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Colin T. Severn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tom Bui Vice President-Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM LYON HOMES90.08%769
LENNAR CORPORATION49.07%18 340
NVR, INC.44.24%12 988
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION87.39%2 635
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.35.47%2 384
TRI POINTE GROUP, INC.43.00%2 176
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group