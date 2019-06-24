Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  William Lyon Homes    WLH

WILLIAM LYON HOMES

(WLH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

William Lyon Homes : Announces Pricing of Offering of 6.625% Senior Notes Due 2027

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced a private offering of $300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 notes”) through its wholly owned subsidiary, William Lyon Homes, Inc. (“California Lyon”). The Company expects to close this offering on July 9, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, as well as cash on hand, to redeem $300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of California Lyon’s $350.0 million of outstanding 7.00% senior notes due 2022. The Company intends to repay the remaining outstanding $50.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the 7.00% senior notes due 2022 with free cash flow in a subsequent period as part of its overall deleveraging strategy.

The 2027 notes are being offered and sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The 2027 notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the 2027 notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the 2027 notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or any jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that state the Company’s or management’s intentions, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company cannot assure you that the proposed offering of the 2027 notes or the redemption of the 7.00% senior notes due 2022, each as described above, will be consummated on the terms currently contemplated, if at all. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is one of the largest Western U.S. regional homebuilders. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the Company is primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Texas. Its core markets include Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, the South and East Bay Areas of San Francisco, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, Fort Collins, Portland, Seattle, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. The Company has a distinguished legacy of more than 60 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has sold in excess of 108,000 homes. The Company markets and sells its homes under the William Lyon Homes brand in all of its markets except for Washington and Oregon, where the Company operates under the Polygon Northwest brand.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAM LYON HOMES
05:17pWILLIAM LYON HOMES : Announces Pricing of Offering of 6.625% Senior Notes Due 20..
BU
07:52aWILLIAM LYON HOMES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:39aWILLIAM LYON HOMES : Announces Proposed Offering of $300.0 Million of Senior Not..
BU
05/09WILLIAM LYON HOMES : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
05/07WILLIAM LYON HOMES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/02WILLIAM LYON : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02WILLIAM LYON HOMES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
05/02WILLIAM LYON HOMES : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/10WILLIAM LYON HOMES : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
02/28WILLIAM LYON HOMES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 054 M
EBIT 2019 105 M
Net income 2019 70,9 M
Debt 2019 1 173 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,21
P/E ratio 2020 7,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 704 M
Chart WILLIAM LYON HOMES
Duration : Period :
William Lyon Homes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM LYON HOMES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,5 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew R. Zaist Executive Vice President
William H. Lyon Executive Chairman
Brian W. Doyle Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Colin T. Severn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Tom Bui Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM LYON HOMES74.09%693
LENNAR CORPORATION31.16%15 904
NVR, INC.35.96%11 728
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.15.44%1 975
MERITAGE HOMES CORP38.29%1 954
TRI POINTE GROUP INC6.95%1 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About