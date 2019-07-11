Log in
WILLIAM LYON HOMES

(WLH)
William Lyon Homes : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

07/11/2019

William Lyon Homes (the “Company”) (NYSE: WLH) announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2019, before the market opens.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss those results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The call will be available via both the telephone at (855) 851-4524 or (720) 634-2900, conference ID #4844924, or through the Company’s website at www.lyonhomes.com in the Investor Relations section of the site.

A replay of the call will be available through August 8, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID #4844924. A webcast replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the broadcast.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is one of the largest Western U.S. regional homebuilders. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the Company is primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Texas. Its core markets include Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, the South and East Bay Areas of San Francisco, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, Fort Collins, Portland, Seattle, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. The Company has a distinguished legacy of more than 60 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has sold in excess of 108,000 homes. The Company markets and sells its homes under the William Lyon Homes brand in all of its markets except for Washington and Oregon, where the Company operates under the Polygon Northwest brand.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 055 M
EBIT 2019 106 M
Net income 2019 70,8 M
Debt 2019 1 174 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 7,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 709 M
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM LYON HOMES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,7  $
Last Close Price 19,3  $
Spread / Highest target 8,92%
Spread / Average Target 7,19%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew R. Zaist Executive Vice President
William H. Lyon Executive Chairman
Brian W. Doyle Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Colin T. Severn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Tom Bui Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM LYON HOMES80.36%709
LENNAR CORPORATION21.00%15 234
NVR, INC.38.33%12 451
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.30.20%2 252
MERITAGE HOMES CORP43.41%2 048
TRI POINTE GROUP INC12.08%1 742
