Forbes: The summer of natural gas

As the summer season begins to heat up, analysts agree that natural gas will be heavily leaned upon most to keep the country cool.

Forbes columnist Jude Clemente writes that across the U.S., gas could supply a record 40-43% of U.S. electricity this summer. He writes:

'Indeed, U.S. natural gas for electricity has continued to soar, at nearly 10,700 Bcf last year, a 16% rise from 2017 and easily the highest ever. Gas is expected to supply 37% of U.S. power this year, versus 27% just five years ago. Capacity wise, gas is sure to continue to surge its 45% share of the U.S. power system.'