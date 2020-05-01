Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Williams : Announces Phase II of Hillabee Expansion Now in Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that it has placed in service Phase II of the Hillabee expansion project, an important Transco expansion that provides clean-burning natural gas to meet the needs of Florida’s rapidly growing power generation market. This incremental expansion of our existing Transco pipeline provides firm capacity to Sabal Trail Transmission via a capacity lease arrangement, enabling direct access from our Station 85 pooling point in Alabama to natural gas markets in Florida.

“I’m very proud of our team for their continued focus and careful execution on the Hillabee expansion – putting this latest phase in service on-time and on-budget while delivering in a safe and environmentally responsible manner,” said Micheal Dunn, Chief Operating Officer for Williams. “Our entire team continues to execute on our portfolio of transmission growth projects, and now more than ever the essential infrastructure projects we have in development and under construction are critical to the United States’ clean energy economy.”

By maximizing the use of the existing Transco transmission corridor and expanding existing facilities, the Hillabee expansion enabled a substantial reduction in required facilities and land use – minimizing community and environmental impact and allowing Florida power generation customers to efficiently access natural gas supplies on the Transco system. An abundant, reliable supply of natural gas is critical to help reduce carbon emissions and provide the flexibility needed to support a growing renewables component in power generation. As one of the nation’s largest gatherers, processors and transporters of natural gas, Williams plays a critical role in bringing this clean and affordable resource to electric generation, industry and homes, resulting in cleaner air.

Phase I of the Hillabee expansion project was placed in service in July 2017. Phase II of the project included the construction of approximately 11 miles of pipeline looping, a new compressor at Station 95, and modifications to a compressor at Station 100. The Phase II expansion increases Transco system capacity by 206,660 dekatherms of natural gas per day. Together, Phases I and II increased the capacity of Transco’s system by more than 1,025,000 dekatherms of natural gas per day.

With this expansion, the Transco pipeline’s system-design capacity is increased to 17.6 million dekatherms of natural gas per day. The 10,000 mile of pipeline system is a major provider of cost-effective natural gas services that reach U.S. markets in 12 Southeastern and Atlantic Seaboard states, including major metropolitan areas in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
08:31aWILLIAMS : Announces Phase II of Hillabee Expansion Now in Service
BU
04/29WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
04/28WILLIAMS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04/28WILLIAMS COMPANIES : quaterly earnings release
04/23Fallout Jeopardizes Proposal To Take Over Victoria's Secret -- WSJ
DJ
04/20WILLIAMS : Appoints Chad Teply as Senior Vice President of Project Execution
BU
04/15WILLIAMS : Natural gas is fueling our communities
PU
04/15WILLIAMS : Understanding the natural gas value chain
PU
04/15WILLIAMS : Employees taking steps to maintain reliable service
PU
04/15WILLIAMS : Energizing our communities through community giving
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 309 M
EBIT 2020 2 360 M
Net income 2020 1 334 M
Debt 2020 22 122 M
Yield 2020 8,16%
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,49x
EV / Sales2021 5,35x
Capitalization 23 498 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 21,87  $
Last Close Price 19,37  $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-17.96%23 498
ENBRIDGE INC.-17.39%62 183
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-7.37%43 354
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-37.64%38 383
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-28.06%34 442
MPLX LP-28.91%19 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group