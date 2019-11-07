Log in
WILLIAMS COMPANIES

Williams : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/07/2019 | 12:30pm EST

Williams’ (NYSE: WMB) board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 annualized, on the company’s common stock, payable on Dec. 30, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on Dec. 13, 2019.

This is an 11.8% increase from Williams’ fourth-quarter 2018 quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, paid in December 2018.

Williams estimates approximately 70% of this dividend to be a return of capital. Additional information regarding return of capital distributions is available at Williams’ investor relations website under Stock Information, https://investor.williams.com/williams.

Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is a premier provider of large-scale infrastructure connecting U.S. natural gas and natural gas products to growing demand for cleaner fuel and feedstocks. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Williams’ operations handle approximately 30% of U.S. natural gas. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 110 M
EBIT 2019 2 386 M
Net income 2019 1 214 M
Debt 2019 22 544 M
Yield 2019 6,84%
P/E ratio 2019 24,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,10x
EV / Sales2020 5,91x
Capitalization 26 956 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 28,26  $
Last Close Price 22,24  $
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES0.86%26 956
ENBRIDGE INC.14.60%74 694
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.04%57 615
TC ENERGY CORPORATION34.36%47 024
KINDER MORGAN, INC.31.40%45 775
ONEOK31.16%29 230
