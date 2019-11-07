Williams : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Williams’ (NYSE: WMB) board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 annualized, on the company’s common stock, payable on Dec. 30, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on Dec. 13, 2019.

This is an 11.8% increase from Williams’ fourth-quarter 2018 quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, paid in December 2018.

Williams estimates approximately 70% of this dividend to be a return of capital. Additional information regarding return of capital distributions is available at Williams’ investor relations website under Stock Information, https://investor.williams.com/williams.

Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is a premier provider of large-scale infrastructure connecting U.S. natural gas and natural gas products to growing demand for cleaner fuel and feedstocks. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Williams’ operations handle approximately 30% of U.S. natural gas. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

