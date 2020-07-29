Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/29 11:45:50 am
19.365 USD   +2.62%
11:22aWILLIAMS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09:15aWILLIAMS COMPANIES : half-yearly earnings release
07/27WILLIAMS : Releases 2019 Sustainability Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Williams : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 11:22am EDT

Williams’ (NYSE: WMB) board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.60 annualized, on the company’s common stock, payable on Sept. 28, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 11, 2020.

The dividend is consistent with the second-quarter 2020 dividend and is a 5.3% increase from Williams third-quarter 2019 dividend of $0.38 per share, paid in September 2019.

Some portion of this distribution may be considered a return of capital for tax purposes. Additional information regarding return of capital distributions is available at Williams’ investor relations website.

Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results to be Announced Aug. 3; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Aug. 4.

Williams plans to announce its second-quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The company’s second-quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time). A limited number of phone lines will be available at (866) 742-6614. International callers should dial (778) 560-2598. The conference ID is 7669696.

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Williams’ website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur WILLIAMS COMPANIES
11:22aWILLIAMS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09:15aWILLIAMS COMPANIES : half-yearly earnings release
07/27WILLIAMS : Releases 2019 Sustainability Report
BU
07/17Williams Gets FERC Approval for Leidy South Project
DJ
07/17WILLIAMS : Receives Approval for Clean Energy Project To Serve Mid-Atlantic and ..
BU
07/14WILLIAMS : to Report Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Aug. 3; Earnings C..
BU
06/28Chesapeake Energy's bankruptcy delivers hit to reeling pipeline, service firm..
RE
06/17WILLIAMS : Announces Deepwater Tieback Agreement at Devils Tower
BU
06/11WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/10WILLIAMS : CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Confere..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 342 M - -
Net income 2020 372 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 54,5x
Yield 2020 8,46%
Capitalization 22 893 M 22 893 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,14x
EV / Sales 2021 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 812
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 23,12 $
Last Close Price 18,87 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Murray D. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-20.62%22 893
ENBRIDGE INC.-18.23%63 896
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-12.91%42 305
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-35.05%39 978
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-33.30%31 961
MPLX LP-29.30%19 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group