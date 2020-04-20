Log in
WILLIAMS COMPANIES

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
News 


Williams : Appoints Chad Teply as Senior Vice President of Project Execution

04/20/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that Chad Teply has been named senior vice president of Project Execution, succeeding John Poarch, who left the company in February 2020. Teply will lead the Williams team responsible for delivering successful projects across the company’s 24 state footprint, including project management, construction, environmental, regulatory and permitting, facilities and land management.

“Executing our projects well is incredibly important as the U.S. looks to Williams to build the critical natural gas infrastructure that fuels our daily lives,” said Micheal Dunn, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Williams. “Chad has a proven track record of executive leadership and successfully delivering billions of dollars of energy infrastructure projects. He brings a valuable mix of experience to our Project Execution team, and I know he will continue to build on our strong reputation of operational excellence.”

Teply most recently served as senior vice president of Business Policy and Development for PacifiCorp, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy company. During his tenure, he was responsible for PacifiCorp’s major construction activities for both generation and transmission. He also supported the company’s integrated resource planning, state and federal regulatory agency interactions, emerging technology deployment initiatives, and community outreach activities.

Teply stated, “I am excited to join Williams and look forward to working with its talented team of professionals as we help our customers define project needs and opportunities to responsibly and cost-effectively meet the nation’s growing demand for natural gas products.”

About Teply

Teply earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from South Dakota State University in 1993. Over the course of his career, Teply has held engineering, construction and senior management roles with oversight of planning, design, permitting, procurement, implementation, integration, compliance, regulatory review and stakeholder outreach for major energy infrastructure projects across the U.S. Past results have demonstrated an ability to engage and motivate enterprise-wide resources to deliver multi-faceted initiatives while providing desired outcomes for customers, shareholders, and stakeholders.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
