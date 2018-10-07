Log in
Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES (WMB)
  Report  
News 
News

Williams : Atlantic Sunrise project placed into full service

10/07/2018

After nearly a full year of greenfield pipeline construction, the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project - a nearly $3 billion expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline to connect abundant Marcellus gas supplies with markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. - was placed into full service on Oct. 6, 2018.

[Attachment]

The historic project increases the design capacity of the Transco pipeline, the largest-volume natural gas pipeline system in the United States, by 1.7 billion cubic feet per day (approximately 12 percent) to 15.8 billion cubic feet per day. In the process, the project further strengthens and extends the bi-directional flow of the Transco system, directly connecting Marcellus gas supplies with markets as far south as Alabama.

Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, said, 'This multi-billion dollar private infrastructure investment is supporting current and future natural gas production and investment in Pennsylvania, which will ultimately boost employment and tax revenues for the state. Atlantic Sunrise has been a tremendous economic boom that will no doubt yield benefits, both economic and environmental, for the commonwealth for decades to come.'

Greenfield construction on the Pennsylvania portion of the Atlantic Sunrise project began in September 2017. The project featured the installation of 186 miles of greenfield pipe, 12 miles of pipe looping, 2.5 miles of pipe replacement, two new compressor stations and compressor station modifications in five states.

[Attachment]

Throughout the permitting and construction process, Williams worked closely with permitting agencies to minimize environmental and stakeholder impacts, making modifications to more than half of the original pipeline route. In addition, Williams worked with local stakeholders to provide an additional $2.5 million for environmental conservation projects located within the project area.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 06 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 22:07:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 830 M
EBIT 2018 2 338 M
Net income 2018 891 M
Debt 2018 21 566 M
Yield 2018 4,93%
P/E ratio 2018 30,31
P/E ratio 2019 27,69
EV / Sales 2018 6,23x
EV / Sales 2019 5,85x
Capitalization 33 403 M
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 34,2 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-8.92%33 403
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.88%63 690
ENBRIDGE INC-10.84%57 831
KINDER MORGAN INC-0.06%39 855
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-12.11%37 935
MPLX LP0.31%28 252
