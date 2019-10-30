Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Williams : Cos. Backs Fiscal Year Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 05:06pm EDT

By Sara Castellanos

Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) reaffirmed its guidance for its full year 2019 on Wednesday.

The company expects 2019 net income between $1.1 billion and $1.4 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between 83 cents and $1.07.

Guidance remains on track despite the "challenging commodity environment, " said Chief Executive Alan Armstrong in prepared remarks.

Shares of the energy infrastructure company rose 1.5% in after-hours trading.

Write to Sara Castellanos at sara.castellanos@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WILLIAMS COMPANIES -1.42% 22.89 Delayed Quote.5.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
05:06pWILLIAMS : Cos. Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
DJ
04:54pWILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04:51pWILLIAMS : Reports 71% Increase in Net Income
DJ
04:16pWILLIAMS : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
10/25WILLIAMS : Firm revokes application to build pipeline, but will refile
AQ
10/24WILLIAMS : receives green light for project to serve Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern ..
PU
10/21WILLIAMS : Receives FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Se..
AQ
10/18WILLIAMS : Receives FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Se..
BU
10/17WILLIAMS : joins with Junior Achievement in Yakima to bring financial literacy p..
PU
10/04WILLIAMS : New York Senators urge conditional approval of Williams' NESE project
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 289 M
EBIT 2019 2 407 M
Net income 2019 1 281 M
Debt 2019 22 417 M
Yield 2019 6,55%
P/E ratio 2019 23,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,10x
EV / Sales2020 5,83x
Capitalization 28 143 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 28,87  $
Last Close Price 23,22  $
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES5.31%28 143
ENBRIDGE INC.12.57%73 832
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.11%58 731
TC ENERGY CORPORATION35.61%47 142
KINDER MORGAN, INC.31.14%45 684
ONEOK32.75%29 577
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group