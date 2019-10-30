Williams : Cos. Backs Fiscal Year Guidance

By Sara Castellanos

Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) reaffirmed its guidance for its full year 2019 on Wednesday.

The company expects 2019 net income between $1.1 billion and $1.4 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between 83 cents and $1.07.

Guidance remains on track despite the "challenging commodity environment, " said Chief Executive Alan Armstrong in prepared remarks.

Shares of the energy infrastructure company rose 1.5% in after-hours trading.

