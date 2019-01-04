Log in
WILLIAMS COMPANIES    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES (WMB)
Williams Cos Gulf Connector Project Goes in Full Service

01/04/2019 | 06:18pm CET

By Michael Dabaie

Williams Cos. (WMB) said Friday its Gulf Connector Project was placed into full service, further connecting its Transco pipeline with global liquefied natural gas markets.

The Gulf Connector Project expands the Transco pipeline's delivery capacity by 475 million cubic feet per day and provides service to Cheniere Energy Corpus Christi liquefaction terminal and Freeport LNG Development L.P.'s liquefaction project, Williams said.

Williams shares were up 3.2% to $23.34 at midday Friday.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. 1.84% 61.69 Delayed Quote.1.82%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES 2.99% 23.38 Delayed Quote.1.68%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 702 M
EBIT 2018 2 269 M
Net income 2018 849 M
Debt 2018 21 628 M
Yield 2018 6,02%
P/E ratio 2018 27,14
P/E ratio 2019 22,31
EV / Sales 2018 5,60x
EV / Sales 2019 5,33x
Capitalization 27 140 M
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 32,3 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES1.68%27 140
ENBRIDGE INC1.06%63 828
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.1.63%54 545
KINDER MORGAN INC2.15%34 871
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION3.65%34 087
MPLX LP2.18%24 386
