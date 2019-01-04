Williams Cos Gulf Connector Project Goes in Full Service

By Michael Dabaie

Williams Cos. (WMB) said Friday its Gulf Connector Project was placed into full service, further connecting its Transco pipeline with global liquefied natural gas markets.

The Gulf Connector Project expands the Transco pipeline's delivery capacity by 475 million cubic feet per day and provides service to Cheniere Energy Corpus Christi liquefaction terminal and Freeport LNG Development L.P.'s liquefaction project, Williams said.

Williams shares were up 3.2% to $23.34 at midday Friday.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com