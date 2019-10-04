Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Williams : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 09:03am EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on October 11, 2019, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on October 14, 2019:

Constituents added:
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP)
The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB)

Constituents removed:
Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP)
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP)

ABOUT THE CUSHING® MLP HIGH INCOME INDEX

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of 30 higher-yielding publicly traded midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP energy midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). Constituents are chosen according to a three-tiered proprietary weighting system developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP. The Cushing® MLP High Income Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPY".

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts, providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI).  For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

For additional information contact:
Brian Atwood
214-692-6334
http://www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to maintain and calculate the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones S&P nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

CUSH-MLPY

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushing-asset-management-and-swank-capital-announce-rebalancing-of-the-cushing-mlp-high-income-index-300930997.html

SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
09:03aWILLIAMS : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of t..
PR
10/02WILLIAMS : to Report Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Oct. 30; Earnings C..
BU
09/23WILLIAMS : Natural gas industry leading the charge for Pennsylvania's growing ec..
PU
09/13WILLIAMS : Let's celebrate with the University of Tulsa
PU
09/12WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/10WILLIAMS : Public, private partners celebrate acreage addition to Pennsylvania's..
PU
09/05WILLIAMS : Transco expansion helps meet growing heating and power generation dem..
PU
09/03WILLIAMS : Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Dem..
BU
08/29OPERATIONS INTERN SPOTLIGHT : NyKeysha
PU
08/28WILLIAMS : CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group