Williams : Employees taking steps to maintain reliable service

Pipelines are deemed critical infrastructure, and Williams employees will continue to operate our system so our customers and the public continue to receive reliable, clean energy at a time when our country needs it most.
As a result of the virus, Williams has implemented several measures to align with CDC guidelines so that our operators, security experts and entire workforce continue to do their jobs in a safe and productive manner without interruption to service.
Some of the steps we have taken to date include:
-
Modifications to our pipeline security control centers so our employees can monitor pipeline activity from a safe social distance
-
Increased cleanings at field and office facilities
-
Increased communication and encouragement among workforce to follow CDC guidelines such as frequent hand washing and monitoring for symptoms
-
Close communication and coordination with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
-
Increased vigilance of phishing/cyberattacks to maintain security of pipeline infrastructure and prevent service disruption
-
Travel restrictions for employees including business-critical travel only
-
Voluntary work from home where feasible
Disclaimer
The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 01:55:05 UTC