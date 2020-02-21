Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/21 04:01:27 pm
21.52 USD   -2.40%
07:59pWilliams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Report
DJ
02/20WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Slide show results
CO
02/19WILLIAMS : Q4'19 WMB Earnings Webcast Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 07:59pm EST

--Williams Cos. and its partners are no longer pursuing the Constitution Pipeline project, according to a report by CNHI that appeared in the Daily Star of Oneonta, N.Y.

--Williams said in a statement to CNHI that "the underlying risk adjusted return for this greenfield pipeline project has diminished in such a way that further development is no longer supported." The project's other owners are Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., Duke Energy Corp. and AltaGas Ltd.

--In its fourth-quarter earnings report Wednesday, Williams said there was a $354 million impairment for the project, of which Williams' 41% share was $145 million.

https://www.thedailystar.com/news/local_news/energy-giant-backs-out-of-constitution-pipeline/article_9c923154-239f-5201-85ac-84268610351f.html

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTAGAS LTD. -0.13% 22.45 Delayed Quote.13.65%
CABOT CORPORATION -0.76% 42.97 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION -3.00% 14.89 Delayed Quote.-10.40%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 0.99% 102.43 Delayed Quote.11.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.13% 58.45 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES -2.40% 21.52 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
WTI -0.28% 53.31 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
07:59pWilliams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Report
DJ
02/20WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Slide show results
CO
02/19WILLIAMS : Q4'19 WMB Earnings Webcast Presentation
PU
02/19WILLIAMS : Logs Profit from Continuing Operations
DJ
02/19WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/19WILLIAMS : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
02/19WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Annual results
CO
02/14WILLIAMS COMPANIES : annual earnings release
02/06WILLIAMS : Focus on workplace equality recognized by Human Rights Campaign
PU
01/30WILLIAMS : to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results on Feb...
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 252 M
EBIT 2020 3 238 M
Net income 2020 1 265 M
Debt 2020 22 273 M
Yield 2020 7,43%
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,94x
EV / Sales2021 5,68x
Capitalization 26 725 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 27,08  $
Last Close Price 21,52  $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-9.15%26 725
ENBRIDGE INC.7.32%84 591
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-6.89%57 400
TC ENERGY CORPORATION9.98%53 821
KINDER MORGAN, INC.5.05%50 375
ONEOK, INC..2.44%32 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group