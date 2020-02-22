Log in
WILLIAMS COMPANIES

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report
02/21 04:01:27 pm
21.52 USD   -2.40%
Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Update
DJ
02/21Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Report
DJ
02/20WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Slide show results
CO
Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Update

02/22/2020 | 12:27am EST

By Josh Beckerman

Williams Cos. and its partners are no longer pursuing the Constitution Pipeline project.

Williams said in an email that "while Constitution did receive positive outcomes in recent court proceedings and permit applications, the underlying risk adjusted return for this greenfield pipeline project has diminished in such a way that further development is no longer supported."

The project's other owners are Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., Duke Energy Corp. and AltaGas Ltd.

News of the pipeline decision was reported earlier by CNHI.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report Wednesday, Williams said there was a $354 million impairment for the project, of which Williams' 41% share was $145 million.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTAGAS LTD. -0.13% 22.45 Delayed Quote.13.65%
CABOT CORPORATION -0.76% 42.97 Delayed Quote.-8.88%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION -3.00% 14.89 Delayed Quote.-11.83%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 0.99% 102.43 Delayed Quote.11.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.13% 58.45 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES -2.40% 21.52 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
WTI -0.28% 53.31 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 252 M
EBIT 2020 3 238 M
Net income 2020 1 265 M
Debt 2020 22 273 M
Yield 2020 7,43%
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,86x
EV / Sales2021 5,60x
Capitalization 26 082 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 27,08  $
Last Close Price 21,52  $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-7.04%26 082
ENBRIDGE INC.7.32%84 591
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-7.85%57 400
TC ENERGY CORPORATION9.98%53 821
KINDER MORGAN, INC.4.58%50 375
ONEOK, INC..1.84%32 022
