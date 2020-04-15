Williams : Energizing our communities through community giving

Facebook

Rolling up our sleeves and making a difference. That's the Heart of Williams.

And its why Williams gave $9.7 million to nonprofits in 2019. This doesn't even include the personal contributions made by employees, retirees and board members.

'When a neighbor is in need, Williams is there to help,' said Laura Creekmur, president of the Williams Foundation. 'Across 24 states where our employees live and work, we're thankful for our partnerships with organizations that inspire change and improve lives every day.'

Our giving includes grants to support environmental stewardship, public safety, education and United Way agencies across our enterprise. In addition to corporate giving, employees donated nearly 33,000 hours of volunteer manpower in the communities where they live and work.

You can read more about our 2019 giving in this report.