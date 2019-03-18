Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Williams : Energy firm William Cos and CPPIB form $3.8 billion partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 04:44pm EDT

(Reuters) - U.S. energy firm Williams Cos Inc and Canada's largest pension fund manager said on Monday they would form a $3.8 billion joint venture that will hold pipeline assets in the Marcellus and Utica shale basins, the biggest gas producing region in the United States.

The assets include Williams' Ohio Valley Midstream system in the Marcellus shale basin and the Utica East Ohio Midstream system.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will invest about $1.34 billion for a 35 percent stake in the venture. Williams will hold the rest and operate the combined business.

Companies have been betting heavily on pipeline infrastructure in the Utica and Marcellus shale basins, which span across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, after a resurgence in drilling activity over the last few years led to tight pipeline capacity.

"This joint venture will provide CPPIB additional exposure to the attractive North American natural gas market, aligning with our growing focus on energy transition," said Avik Dey, managing director, head of energy & resources, CPPIB.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
04:44pWILLIAMS : Energy firm William Cos and CPPIB form $3.8 billion partnership
RE
04:18pWILLIAMS : and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to Form a US$3.8 Billion Str..
BU
03/14WILLIAMS : Giving back is just how we do business
PU
03/12WILLIAMS : New Yorkers saved nearly $30.9 billion over past 10 years thanks to l..
PU
03/08WILLIAMS : Announces Open Season for Regional Energy Access Expansion
BU
03/07WILLIAMS : Construction kicks off on phase II of Hillabee Project
PU
03/07WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01WILLIAMS : Natural gas proves resilient during recent cold snap
PU
02/28WILLIAMS : U.S. Chamber report demonstrates need for Northeast pipelines
PU
02/26WILLIAMS : CEO to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 233 M
EBIT 2019 2 644 M
Net income 2019 1 222 M
Debt 2019 23 201 M
Yield 2019 5,54%
P/E ratio 2019 26,53
P/E ratio 2020 23,85
EV / Sales 2019 6,13x
EV / Sales 2020 5,69x
Capitalization 33 375 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 31,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong Chief Executive Officer
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.99%33 375
ENBRIDGE INC14.88%73 886
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.40%61 461
KINDER MORGAN INC29.19%44 979
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION23.49%41 612
ONEOK23.91%27 516
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.