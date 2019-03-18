Williams : Energy firm William Cos and CPPIB form $3.8 billion partnership

The assets include Williams' Ohio Valley Midstream system in the Marcellus shale basin and the Utica East Ohio Midstream system.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will invest about $1.34 billion for a 35 percent stake in the venture. Williams will hold the rest and operate the combined business.

Companies have been betting heavily on pipeline infrastructure in the Utica and Marcellus shale basins, which span across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, after a resurgence in drilling activity over the last few years led to tight pipeline capacity.

"This joint venture will provide CPPIB additional exposure to the attractive North American natural gas market, aligning with our growing focus on energy transition," said Avik Dey, managing director, head of energy & resources, CPPIB.

