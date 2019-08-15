Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Williams : Environmental partnership enhances Texas Wildlife Management Area

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

It is daybreak at the Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and the excitement of a new day is palpable through the animated sound of hundreds of waterfowl as they break the sleepy morning silence.

Sounds - that a few years ago - were disappearing due to the loss the emergent marshes and bottom-land hardwood habitat in this environmentally critical waterfowl habitat just 50 miles southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Thanks to a grant from Williams and its partnership with Ducks Unlimited, the Richland Creek WMA was able to purchase water control structures that allowed them to create and manage the water flow in the wetlands resulting in roughly 150 acres of new wintering waterfowl habitat.

'With Williams' donation they were also able to obtain matching funds from other government agencies, which allowed them to make an even bigger impact,' said Bob Locke, director of development with Ducks Unlimited.

Jimmie Hammontree, a regulatory affairs specialist with Williams, said 'Williams had been developing midstream infrastructure in the DFW area for several years and in an effort to offset that infrastructure development, we were looking for projects with direct benefits to critical species' habitat and water quality in or near the operating area. This project was a perfect fit.'

While this project was not required by regulations or permits, it was a tangible means of demonstrating Williams' ongoing commitment to the environment and its commitment to being good environmental stewards, Hammontree said.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 23:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
07:42pWILLIAMS : Environmental partnership enhances Texas Wildlife Management Area
PU
08/14WILLIAMS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/12WILLIAMS : Natural gas leads clean electricity production
PU
08/09WILLIAMS : One call for safety
PU
08/02WILLIAMS : seeks FERC approval for Leidy South Project
PU
08/01WILLIAMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/01WILLIAMS : Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & U..
BU
08/01WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/31WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
07/31WILLIAMS : Revenue Down at Williams, But Pipeline Operator Beats Adjust Profit E..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 299 M
EBIT 2019 2 386 M
Net income 2019 1 258 M
Debt 2019 22 434 M
Yield 2019 6,64%
P/E ratio 2019 22,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
EV / Sales2019 6,05x
EV / Sales2020 5,69x
Capitalization 27 780 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 30,38  $
Last Close Price 22,92  $
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong Chief Executive Officer
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES4.81%28 010
ENBRIDGE INC2.85%66 310
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.54%61 117
KINDER MORGAN INC28.74%44 823
TC ENERGY CORP30.46%44 370
MPLX LP-12.61%28 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group