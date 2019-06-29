Williams : FERC grants partial in-service authorization for Williams northeast pipeline project

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) recently granted partial-path interim in-service authorization for Williams' Rivervale South to Market natural gas pipeline expansion project in New Jersey. The Rivervale South to Market project has been designed to minimize impacts to landowners and the environment by maximizing the utilization of existing pipeline infrastructure. It involves uprating approximately 10 miles of the existing Transco pipeline in Bergen County, N.J., adding less than a mile of new 42-inch pipe along the existing pipeline corridor in the same county, as well as other facility modifications.

In a June 21 notice, the FERC authorized certain pipeline facilities, including three metering and regulating stations, to be placed into service after finding restoration efforts on the project satisfactory.

FERC approved the project on Aug. 10, 2018. It is designed to provide up to 190,000 dekatherms per day of firm natural gas transportation service from the existing Transco pipeline interconnection with Tennessee Gas Pipeline in River Vale (Bergen County), N.J. to Transco's Central Manhattan Meter Station in Hudson County, N.J. and the Station 210 pooling point in Mercer County, N.J.