Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Williams : Focus on workplace equality recognized by Human Rights Campaign

02/06/2020

Williams' score improved significantly on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

'Last year's more stringent CEI criteria helped us understand areas where we could make near-term but tremendously meaningful improvements in our workplace,' says Debbie Cowan, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, and member of the Williams Diversity & Inclusion Council. 'Being in the conversation and digging into how we can strengthen our inclusive culture in a sustainable way is critical. I'm really proud of the focus Williams has on inclusion and our demonstration of support for LGBTQ employees and their families.'

Participation in the CEI provides a guide that helps companies like ours focus on how well our policies and benefits infrastructure serve our LGBTQ employees and their families.

'It's our goal to provide a workplace where employees are comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work each day,' continues Debbie. 'Through an inclusive culture, we're able to draw on our many diverse experiences and work together to find the best approaches to achieving our business goals.'

Williams received a CEI rating of 90 out of 100 in 2020. For more details, you may review the full report.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 23:37:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 165 M
EBIT 2019 2 328 M
Net income 2019 1 049 M
Debt 2019 22 386 M
Yield 2019 7,08%
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,92x
EV / Sales2020 5,72x
Capitalization 25 986 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 27,32  $
Last Close Price 21,44  $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-9.44%25 780
ENBRIDGE INC.6.10%83 263
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-6.50%58 079
TC ENERGY CORPORATION5.06%51 675
KINDER MORGAN, INC.0.57%48 516
ONEOK, INC..0.53%31 175
