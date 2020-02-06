Williams : Focus on workplace equality recognized by Human Rights Campaign

Williams' score improved significantly on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

'Last year's more stringent CEI criteria helped us understand areas where we could make near-term but tremendously meaningful improvements in our workplace,' says Debbie Cowan, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, and member of the Williams Diversity & Inclusion Council. 'Being in the conversation and digging into how we can strengthen our inclusive culture in a sustainable way is critical. I'm really proud of the focus Williams has on inclusion and our demonstration of support for LGBTQ employees and their families.'

Participation in the CEI provides a guide that helps companies like ours focus on how well our policies and benefits infrastructure serve our LGBTQ employees and their families.

'It's our goal to provide a workplace where employees are comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work each day,' continues Debbie. 'Through an inclusive culture, we're able to draw on our many diverse experiences and work together to find the best approaches to achieving our business goals.'

Williams received a CEI rating of 90 out of 100 in 2020. For more details, you may review the full report.