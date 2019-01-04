Williams : Gulf Connector Project placed into service

Williams' Gulf Connector Project has been placed into full service, further connecting its Transco pipeline - the largest-volume interstate natural gas pipeline in the U.S. - with global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets.

The Gulf Connector Project expands the Transco pipeline's delivery capacity by 475 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), providing service to Cheniere Energy's Corpus Christi liquefaction terminal and Freeport LNG Development, L.P.'s liquefaction project.

Williams is well-positioned to take advantage of the projected surge in LNG demand growth, as its Transco pipeline passes through every U.S. state with an LNG export facility currently under construction. Natural gas demand to serve LNG export facilities along the Transco pipeline corridor is expected to grow by approximately 11 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) by 2025.

Gulf Connector is Williams' second project designed to serve Gulf Coast LNG terminals. In February 2017, Williams placed into service its Gulf Trace Project, providing 1.2 Bcf/d to Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass Liquefaction project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.