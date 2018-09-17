Log in
Williams : International association recognizes Williams for project public engagement

09/17/2018 | 07:58pm CEST

[Attachment] Williams was recently recognized by the International Association for Public Participation (IAP2-USA) for its work in engaging with and collaborating with the public and other stakeholders during the planning phase of the Atlantic Sunrise project.

The IAP2 is an international federation of professionals in 26 countries working to advance the practice of public participation.

During the awards ceremony in Victoria, B.C., Williams received the prestigious Core Values Award, in addition to being named the 2018 Project of the Year.

During the planning phase of the nearly 200-mile Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project, Williams collaborated with landowners and other stakeholders to adopt approximately 400 changes affecting more than half of the originally-designed greenfield pipeline route. The company used public meetings, contact with local officials, community leaders and affected landowners to identify and attempt to resolve issues or concerns prior to submitting its federal certificate permit application.

The project's public engagement efforts also included the development and implementation of a voluntary $2.5 million environmental stewardship program designed to benefit resources and support communities within the Atlantic Sunrise project area.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:57:05 UTC
