Williams Likely to Post Higher 1Q Profit, Gathering and Processing in Focus -- Earnings Preview

By Kimberly Chin

Williams Cos. is scheduled to report results for its fiscal first quarter postmarket on Monday. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS FORECAST: Analysts on average expect a profit of 27 cents a share, compared with 16 cents a share reported in the same quarter a year ago, according to a FactSet poll. Williams is scheduled to hold its investor call on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

REVENUE FORECAST: Analysts expect $2.13 billion, per FactSet, compared with the $2.05 billion the company reported a year earlier.

WHAT TO WATCH:

G&P PORTFOLIO: Williams's Northeast gathering and processing portfolio may reveal some risks in the quarter due to the segment's exposure to the sharp drop in natural-gas liquid prices. However, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts believe "the overall portfolio presents a relative degree of stability in the current environment and as somewhat of a safe haven in midstream."

