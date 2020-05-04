Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Williams Likely to Post Higher 1Q Profit, Gathering and Processing in Focus -- Earnings Preview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 01:15pm BST

By Kimberly Chin

Williams Cos. is scheduled to report results for its fiscal first quarter postmarket on Monday. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS FORECAST: Analysts on average expect a profit of 27 cents a share, compared with 16 cents a share reported in the same quarter a year ago, according to a FactSet poll. Williams is scheduled to hold its investor call on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

REVENUE FORECAST: Analysts expect $2.13 billion, per FactSet, compared with the $2.05 billion the company reported a year earlier.

WHAT TO WATCH:

G&P PORTFOLIO: Williams's Northeast gathering and processing portfolio may reveal some risks in the quarter due to the segment's exposure to the sharp drop in natural-gas liquid prices. However, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts believe "the overall portfolio presents a relative degree of stability in the current environment and as somewhat of a safe haven in midstream."

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WILLIAMS COMPANIES -4.23% 18.55 Delayed Quote.-21.80%
WTI 2.25% 21.841 Delayed Quote.-73.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
01:15pWilliams Likely to Post Higher 1Q Profit, Gathering and Processing in Focus -..
DJ
05/01WILLIAMS : Announces Phase II of Hillabee Expansion Now in Service
BU
04/29WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
04/28WILLIAMS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04/28WILLIAMS COMPANIES : quaterly earnings release
04/23Fallout Jeopardizes Proposal To Take Over Victoria's Secret -- WSJ
DJ
04/20WILLIAMS : Appoints Chad Teply as Senior Vice President of Project Execution
BU
04/16WILLIAMS : Natural gas is fueling our communities
PU
04/16WILLIAMS : Understanding the natural gas value chain
PU
04/16WILLIAMS : Employees taking steps to maintain reliable service
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 226 M
EBIT 2020 2 366 M
Net income 2020 1 334 M
Debt 2020 22 122 M
Yield 2020 8,52%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,43x
EV / Sales2021 5,29x
Capitalization 22 503 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 21,79  $
Last Close Price 18,55  $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-21.80%22 503
ENBRIDGE INC.-18.63%60 359
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-8.91%42 011
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-39.17%37 443
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-31.22%32 927
MPLX LP-31.54%18 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group