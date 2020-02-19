Williams : Logs Profit from Continuing Operations

By Allison Prang



Williams Cos. reported a profit from continuing operations compared with a loss from those operations a year ago.

The company's earnings from continuing operations was $138 million, compared with a loss of $572 million a year ago. Its earnings from continuing operations were 11 cents a share compared with a loss of 47 cents a share a year ago.

Williams said that higher service revenues, a rise in volumes in its Northeast G&P segment and its Utica East Ohio Midstream LLC revenues being consolidated helped fourth-quarter profit.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were 24 cents a share, up from 19 cents a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting 25 cents a share.

