WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
FinancialsConsensus 
News Summary

Williams : Logs Profit from Continuing Operations

02/19/2020 | 05:05pm EST

By Allison Prang

Williams Cos. reported a profit from continuing operations compared with a loss from those operations a year ago.

The company's earnings from continuing operations was $138 million, compared with a loss of $572 million a year ago. Its earnings from continuing operations were 11 cents a share compared with a loss of 47 cents a share a year ago.

Williams said that higher service revenues, a rise in volumes in its Northeast G&P segment and its Utica East Ohio Midstream LLC revenues being consolidated helped fourth-quarter profit.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were 24 cents a share, up from 19 cents a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting 25 cents a share.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WILLIAMS COMPANIES 0.28% 21.55 Delayed Quote.-9.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 203 M
EBIT 2019 2 307 M
Net income 2019 1 046 M
Debt 2019 22 453 M
Yield 2019 7,07%
P/E ratio 2019 25,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,91x
EV / Sales2020 5,75x
Capitalization 26 047 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 27,16  $
Last Close Price 21,49  $
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-9.19%26 047
ENBRIDGE INC.8.52%83 885
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-7.78%56 853
TC ENERGY CORPORATION7.89%53 120
KINDER MORGAN, INC.3.97%49 854
ONEOK, INC..1.68%31 783
