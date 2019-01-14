Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES (WMB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Williams : More pipelines make fight against climate change more effective

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 06:49pm EST

The Regulatory Review, a publication of the University of Pennsylvania Law School, published an article outlining how more pipelines and electricity transmission lines would make the fight against climate change more effective.

Author Richard J. Pierce, Jr., of George Washington University Law School writes that it is impossible to engage in effective mitigation of climate change without constructing new gas pipelines and electricity transmission lines.

He writes, 'Electric generating plants account for 38 percent of carbon dioxide emissions-the most significant of the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. Because there is no economically viable method of reducing emissions of carbon dioxide from combustion of any carbon-based fuel, the only viable method of reducing carbon dioxide emissions from generating plants is through fuel switching, where plants substitute natural gas for coal.'

Over the last three years, the United States has enjoyed more success in reducing carbon dioxide emissions than has any other country thanks to the effectiveness of fuel switching.

He continues, 'The United States' ability to maintain or exceed its remarkable record of emissions reductions depends critically on the construction of many natural gas pipelines and electricity transmission lines. The United States can only maintain or increase its rate of substitution of natural gas for coal by constructing the pipelines that will allow it to transport newly discovered gas supplies to generating plants.'

Read the full article here

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 23:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
06:49pWILLIAMS : More pipelines make fight against climate change more effective
PU
01/09WILLIAMS : Appoints Scott Hallam as Senior Vice President of Atlantic-Gulf Opera..
BU
01/04WILLIAMS : Gulf Connector Project placed into service
PU
01/04Williams Cos Gulf Connector Project Goes in Full Service
DJ
01/04WILLIAMS : Announces Gulf Connector Project Placed Into Service
BU
01/03WILLIAMS : Pennsylvania close to another natural gas production record
PU
2018WILLIAMS : U.S. natural gas could help reduce world energy poverty
PU
2018WILLIAMS : Play it safe this holiday season
PU
2018WILLIAMS : Partnership helps conserve Pennsylvania acreage for migratory birds
PU
2018WILLIAMS : New Jersey needs reliable energy infrastructure
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 756 M
EBIT 2018 2 259 M
Net income 2018 854 M
Debt 2018 21 676 M
Yield 2018 5,44%
P/E ratio 2018 30,11
P/E ratio 2019 24,70
EV / Sales 2018 5,94x
EV / Sales 2019 5,70x
Capitalization 30 312 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES13.56%30 445
ENBRIDGE INC8.23%69 786
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.92%59 325
KINDER MORGAN INC11.25%38 093
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION10.48%36 638
MPLX LP9.44%27 038
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.