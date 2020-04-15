Williams : Natural gas is fueling our communities

At a time when our nation's health care heroes are fighting COVID-19, our teams at Williams are ensuring the safe and reliable delivery of #natgas to America's communities, from the Gulf Coast to New York City to the Pacific Northwest. Read more in this recent Washington Examiner Op-Ed:https://wmb.link/communityfuel
Disclaimer
The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 03:05:13 UTC