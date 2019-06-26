Williams : New report highlights sustainability efforts

For more than a century, we've provided valuable energy infrastructure that Americans count on every day. We have a long, successful history of doing things right - we don't take short cuts and we treat people, the environment and communities with respect.

To help showcase many of the positive things we're doing as a company, we've created the 2018 Sustainability Report.

'Sustainability grounded in sensibility is nothing new at Williams,' said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer at Williams. 'Running our business in a way that is sustainable is an expected behavior at Williams and earns us the social license to operate.'

Some highlights include: