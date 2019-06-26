Williams : New report highlights sustainability efforts

For more than a century, we've provided valuable energy infrastructure that Americans count on every day. We have a long, successful history of doing things right - we don't take short cuts and we treat people, the environment and communities with respect.
To help showcase many of the positive things we're doing as a company, we've created the 2018 Sustainability Report.
'Sustainability grounded in sensibility is nothing new at Williams,' said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer at Williams. 'Running our business in a way that is sustainable is an expected behavior at Williams and earns us the social license to operate.'
Some highlights include:
We reduced our reported methane emissions from gas processing plants and transmission compressor stations more than 53% since 2012.
We submitted a proposal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to execute a voluntary Transco Emissions Reduction Program projected to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by an estimated 72%.
We joined the ONE Future coalition, a group of natural gas companies working to voluntarily reduce methane emissions associated with the production, processing, transmission and distribution of natural gas.
We performed better than the industry benchmark for Total Recordable Injury Rate and had a 50% reduction in process safety incidents from 2017 to 2018.
We decreased recordable injuries by 25% compared to 2017.
We contributed $9.4 million to nearly 2,000 charitable organizations across the country and our employees volunteered a total of 17,545 hours with charitable organizations.
We spent $3.5 million on training for our employees
27% of management roles held by women and ethnically diverse employees
We maintain positive, lasting relationships with nearly 85,000 landowners across the U.S.
