Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Williams : Pipeline Operator Williams Comes Under Fire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

By Corrie Driebusch and Rebecca Elliott

An influential proxy adviser has taken the unusual step of urging shareholders to withhold votes for the chairman of Williams Cos. after the pipeline operator adopted a poison pill to fend off unwanted suitors.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., or ISS, recommends against supporting Williams Chairman Stephen Bergstrom in director elections at the company's annual meeting April 28, according to a client note from the proxy adviser that was viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The report cites the "highly restrictive" nature of the pill, which kicks in if an unwanted shareholder buys a stake of just 5%.

Williams, whose pipelines transport oil and natural gas, on March 19 joined a swell of more than 20 companies adopting poison pills as their shares plunge amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Poison pills are antitakeover measures that can also be used to neutralize shareholder activists. When an outsider buys up more than a certain amount of the stock of a company with one, new shares flood the market and make it more expensive to acquire a controlling stake. Many investors frown on poison pills because they can insulate companies from sometimes-beneficial outside forces and suitors who might offer a significant takeover premium.

The threshold for the Williams pill, which will remain in effect until next March, is exceptionally low compared with others. According to ISS, of the 14 companies that adopted poison pills between March 13 and March 30, all of the others chose triggers ranging from 10% to 20%. It calls the threshold for the Williams pill "extremely rare."

The proxy firm adds that it recognizes this is a "unique time" and it doesn't take a broad stand against implementing poison pills in this environment. ISS recommends a "cautionary" vote for all other Williams directors, including Chief Executive Alan Armstrong.

A Williams spokeswoman called the ISS recommendation "perplexing," saying in a written statement that the company's board acted in the best interest of shareholders and that the 5% trigger level isn't "highly restrictive." She added that Williams reached out to major shareholders after adopting the pill and none of them indicated that they would vote against any board members in the coming election.

The Tulsa, Okla., company has said it adopted the pill in response to its share-price decline, not because of a specific threat.

Williams' stock fell more than 25% in March and was down more than 40% since the start of the year as of Monday's close, battered by the pandemic as well as a sharp decline in energy prices. The company's market capitalization was about $16 billion as of Monday.

Mr. Bergstrom is running unopposed on the director slate, so there is little to no chance of his removal. Last year, nearly 99% of investors voted for him, according to the ISS report. However, ISS carries a lot of clout with big institutional shareholders and a significant vote against the chairman would send a message to the company as well as any others considering a similar move.

Sabastian Niles, a partner at law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz who advises corporate clients on activism and takeover defense, said he tells companies that their pills should be designed with circumstances that are specific to them in mind.

"ISS and institutional investors are not writing a blank check and companies should not reflexively rush to adopt a pill prematurely and without good reason," he said.

ISS criticizes Williams for what it says is a failure to consider alternatives, such as a shorter-term pill or one with a higher trigger level, and for not using its annual meeting to seek shareholder ratification of the plan.

Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com and Rebecca Elliott at rebecca.elliott@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WILLIAMS COMPANIES 14.30% 15.52 Delayed Quote.-43.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
03:18pWILLIAMS : Pipeline Operator Williams Comes Under Fire
DJ
03/27WILLIAMS : Foundation Pledges $1 Million for Coronavirus Response and Community ..
BU
03/26WILLIAMS : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
03/25WILLIAMS : Investor Update Presentation
PU
03/24WILLIAMS : Announces Investor Conference Call to be Held March 25
BU
03/23WILLIAMS : SEC Filing (CERT) - Listing Approval Certification by Exchange
PU
03/20WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, ..
AQ
03/20WILLIAMS : Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Agreement
BU
03/12WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/09WILLIAMS : U.S. natural gas consumption sets new record
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 921 M
EBIT 2020 2 688 M
Net income 2020 1 239 M
Debt 2020 23 007 M
Yield 2020 11,6%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 5,00x
EV / Sales2021 4,87x
Capitalization 16 559 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 21,74  $
Last Close Price 13,65  $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-43.09%17 166
ENBRIDGE INC.-23.30%58 540
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-12.30%41 472
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-33.92%31 530
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-47.09%31 306
SNAM SPA-16.11%15 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group