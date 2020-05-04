Log in
WILLIAMS COMPANIES

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Williams : Posts 1Q Loss on Impairment Charges Tied to Covid-19

05/04/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Williams Cos. swung to a loss in the fiscal first quarter as the company recorded a large impairment charge related to the recent oil price decline caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The oil and natural gas pipeline operator posted a loss of $517 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a profit of $195 million, or 16 cents a share, in last year's first quarter.

The company said the loss includes an impairment charge of roughly $824 million, or 68 cents a share. The impairments are related to equity-method investments, goodwill and goodwill at an equity investee, connected with the steep drop in oil prices and recent macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and "the wide-spread economic impacts of Covid-19," the company said.

Excluding non-cash impairment charges, adjusted earnings were 26 cents a share. Analysts were expecting 27 cents an adjusted share, according to FactSet

Total revenue was $1.91 billion, down from $2.05 billion a year earlier. Analysts projected revenue of $2.13 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WILLIAMS COMPANIES 3.13% 19.13 Delayed Quote.-21.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 226 M
EBIT 2020 2 366 M
Net income 2020 1 334 M
Debt 2020 22 122 M
Yield 2020 8,52%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,43x
EV / Sales2021 5,29x
Capitalization 22 503 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 21,79  $
Last Close Price 18,55  $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-21.80%22 503
ENBRIDGE INC.-18.63%60 359
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-8.91%42 011
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-39.17%37 443
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-31.22%32 927
MPLX LP-31.54%18 448
