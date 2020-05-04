Williams : Posts 1Q Loss on Impairment Charges Tied to Covid-19

By Kimberly Chin

Williams Cos. swung to a loss in the fiscal first quarter as the company recorded a large impairment charge related to the recent oil price decline caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The oil and natural gas pipeline operator posted a loss of $517 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a profit of $195 million, or 16 cents a share, in last year's first quarter.

The company said the loss includes an impairment charge of roughly $824 million, or 68 cents a share. The impairments are related to equity-method investments, goodwill and goodwill at an equity investee, connected with the steep drop in oil prices and recent macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and "the wide-spread economic impacts of Covid-19," the company said.

Excluding non-cash impairment charges, adjusted earnings were 26 cents a share. Analysts were expecting 27 cents an adjusted share, according to FactSet

Total revenue was $1.91 billion, down from $2.05 billion a year earlier. Analysts projected revenue of $2.13 billion.

