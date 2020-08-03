Log in
Williams Posts Lower 2Q Profit, Revenue

08/03/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Williams Cos. reported lower profit and revenue in the fiscal second quarter as geopolitical tensions and the Covid-19 pandemic roiled the energy industry.

However, the company said it continues to see demand for natural gas. "Even with the significant and unexpected disruptions caused by geopolitical oil disputes, the COVID-19 pandemic and a tropical storm, our earnings remained consistent with our projections, largely due to the stability of our natural gas-focused business, our minimal exposure to commodity price volatility, and our proactive cost reductions instituted last year," said Chief Executive Alan Armstrong in prepared remarks.

The oil and natural gas pipeline operator said profit was $303 million, or 25 cents a share, down from $310 million, or 26 cents a share, in the comparable period last year. Excluding non-cash impairment charges, adjusted earnings were also 25 cents a share. Analysts were expecting 24 cents an adjusted share, according to a FactSet poll.

Total costs and expenses fell 24% to $1.17 billion, largely due to lower operating and administrative expenses, including employee costs.

It also had higher equity earnings from its Northeast gathering and processing (G&P) investments, the company said.

Total revenue fell to $1.78 billion from $2.04 billion a year earlier, mainly due to lower deferred revenue at its Gulfstar One and Barnett projects, as well as the termination of its Barnett minimum-volume commitments last year. Analysts projected revenue of $1.79 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.99% 43.85 Delayed Quote.-33.91%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES 3.08% 19.72 Delayed Quote.-19.35%
WTI 1.54% 40.76 Delayed Quote.-34.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 342 M - -
Net income 2020 372 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 55,3x
Yield 2020 8,34%
Capitalization 23 208 M 23 208 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,19x
EV / Sales 2021 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 4 812
Free-Float 96,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 23,12 $
Last Close Price 19,13 $
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Murray D. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-19.35%23 208
ENBRIDGE INC.-16.97%64 824
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-11.73%42 844
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-37.50%38 470
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-33.40%31 916
MPLX LP-28.24%19 341
