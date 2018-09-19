Log in
Williams : Reports Mechanical Completion of Atlantic Sunrise Project; Requests Permission from FERC to Place Project into Full Service

09/19/2018

Williams (NYSE:WMB) today reported that the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project has achieved mechanical completion and 1.7 Bcf/d of critically needed capacity is now ready to be placed in service pending final approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The company requested such permission from the FERC earlier today.

Backed by long-term shipper commitments, the nearly $3 billion expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline will connect abundant Marcellus gas supplies with markets in the Mid-Atlantic, including the Cove Point LNG facility, and the Southeastern U.S. and is designed to increase natural gas deliveries by 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Greenfield construction on the Pennsylvania portion of the project began in September 2017. The project has featured the installation of approximately 200 miles of large diameter pipeline, two greenfield compressor stations and compressor station modifications in five states. The segment of the project known as the Central Penn Line will be jointly owned by Transco and a third party.

FERC initially authorized the project in February 2017, concluding that environmental impacts associated with the project would be reduced to “less than significant levels” with the implementation of mitigation measures proposed by the company and FERC.

Additional information about the Atlantic Sunrise project can be found at www.williams.com/atlanticsunrise.

Transco delivers natural gas to customers through its more than 10,000-mile pipeline network with a mainline extending 1,800 miles from South Texas to New York City. The system is a major provider of cost-effective natural gas services that reach U.S. markets in 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states, including major metropolitan areas in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE:WMB) is a premier provider of large-scale infrastructure connecting U.S. natural gas and natural gas products to growing demand for cleaner fuel and feedstocks. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams owns and operates more than 33,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Williams’ operations touch approximately 30 percent of U.S. natural gas. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 883 M
EBIT 2018 2 318 M
Net income 2018 894 M
Debt 2018 21 563 M
Yield 2018 4,84%
P/E ratio 2018 30,72
P/E ratio 2019 28,16
EV / Sales 2018 6,25x
EV / Sales 2019 5,82x
Capitalization 33 971 M
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-7.38%34 153
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.34%63 647
ENBRIDGE INC-9.07%58 759
KINDER MORGAN INC0.28%40 098
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-10.64%38 413
MPLX LP0.45%28 299
