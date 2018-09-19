Williams : Reports Mechanical Completion of Atlantic Sunrise Project; Requests Permission from FERC to Place Project into Full Service

Williams (NYSE:WMB) today reported that the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline
project has achieved mechanical completion and 1.7 Bcf/d of critically
needed capacity is now ready to be placed in service pending final
approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The
company requested such permission from the FERC earlier today.
Backed by long-term shipper commitments, the nearly $3 billion expansion
of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline will connect abundant
Marcellus gas supplies with markets in the Mid-Atlantic, including the
Cove Point LNG facility, and the Southeastern U.S. and is designed to
increase natural gas deliveries by 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.
Greenfield construction on the Pennsylvania portion of the project began
in September 2017. The project has featured the installation of
approximately 200 miles of large diameter pipeline, two greenfield
compressor stations and compressor station modifications in five states.
The segment of the project known as the Central Penn Line will be
jointly owned by Transco and a third party.
FERC initially authorized the project in February 2017, concluding that
environmental impacts associated with the project would be reduced to
“less than significant levels” with the implementation of mitigation
measures proposed by the company and FERC.
Additional information about the Atlantic Sunrise project can be found
at www.williams.com/atlanticsunrise.
Transco delivers natural gas to customers through its more than
10,000-mile pipeline network with a mainline extending 1,800 miles from
South Texas to New York City. The system is a major provider of
cost-effective natural gas services that reach U.S. markets in 12
Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states, including major metropolitan
areas in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
About Williams
Williams (NYSE:WMB) is a premier provider of large-scale infrastructure
connecting U.S. natural gas and natural gas products to growing demand
for cleaner fuel and feedstocks. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., Williams
is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across
the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate
transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With
major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams owns and operates
more than 33,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including the nation’s
largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – providing natural gas for
clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Williams’ operations
touch approximately 30 percent of U.S. natural gas. www.williams.com
Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements”
as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such
statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance
that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such
statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections
provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional
information about issues that could lead to material changes in
performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005697/en/