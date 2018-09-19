Williams : Reports Mechanical Completion of Atlantic Sunrise Project; Requests Permission from FERC to Place Project into Full Service

Williams (NYSE:WMB) today reported that the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project has achieved mechanical completion and 1.7 Bcf/d of critically needed capacity is now ready to be placed in service pending final approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The company requested such permission from the FERC earlier today.

Backed by long-term shipper commitments, the nearly $3 billion expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline will connect abundant Marcellus gas supplies with markets in the Mid-Atlantic, including the Cove Point LNG facility, and the Southeastern U.S. and is designed to increase natural gas deliveries by 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Greenfield construction on the Pennsylvania portion of the project began in September 2017. The project has featured the installation of approximately 200 miles of large diameter pipeline, two greenfield compressor stations and compressor station modifications in five states. The segment of the project known as the Central Penn Line will be jointly owned by Transco and a third party.

FERC initially authorized the project in February 2017, concluding that environmental impacts associated with the project would be reduced to “less than significant levels” with the implementation of mitigation measures proposed by the company and FERC.

Transco delivers natural gas to customers through its more than 10,000-mile pipeline network with a mainline extending 1,800 miles from South Texas to New York City. The system is a major provider of cost-effective natural gas services that reach U.S. markets in 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states, including major metropolitan areas in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Williams (NYSE:WMB) is a premier provider of large-scale infrastructure connecting U.S. natural gas and natural gas products to growing demand for cleaner fuel and feedstocks. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams owns and operates more than 33,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Williams’ operations touch approximately 30 percent of U.S. natural gas. www.williams.com

