Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Williams : Transco expansion helps meet growing heating and power generation demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
[Attachment]
Williams has successfully placed into full service its Rivervale South to Market project - an expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline system to meet growing heating and power generation demand for northeastern consumers.

The Rivervale South to Market project provides 190,000 dekatherms of firm natural gas service (enough natural gas to meet the daily needs of about 1 million homes) by uprating 10.3 miles of existing Transco pipeline, adding less than a mile of new pipeline looping, and upgrading or modifying existing facilities, all in New Jersey.

'The demand for clean, reliable natural gas is at an all-time high, particularly in the northeastern markets where it has had a direct impact on significantly improving regional air quality,' said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams. 'The Rivervale South to Market project will continue this progress in a manner that minimizes environmental impacts by enhancing and expanding our existing Transco pipeline infrastructure.'

Read the full news release here.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 22:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
06:37pWILLIAMS : Transco expansion helps meet growing heating and power generation dem..
PU
09/03WILLIAMS : Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Dem..
BU
08/29OPERATIONS INTERN SPOTLIGHT : NyKeysha
PU
08/28WILLIAMS : CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
08/23WILLIAMS : Emergency Responder Staging Area Site Built on Foundation of Strong R..
PU
08/15WILLIAMS : Environmental partnership enhances Texas Wildlife Management Area
PU
08/14WILLIAMS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/12WILLIAMS : Natural gas leads clean electricity production
PU
08/09WILLIAMS : One call for safety
PU
08/02WILLIAMS : seeks FERC approval for Leidy South Project
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 305 M
EBIT 2019 2 370 M
Net income 2019 1 290 M
Debt 2019 22 417 M
Yield 2019 6,32%
P/E ratio 2019 24,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
EV / Sales2019 6,21x
EV / Sales2020 5,81x
Capitalization 29 173 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 29,95  $
Last Close Price 24,07  $
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong Chief Executive Officer
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES6.80%28 725
ENBRIDGE INC5.16%67 936
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.74%62 299
TC ENERGY CORP42.24%48 108
KINDER MORGAN INC32.18%46 023
MPLX LP-6.83%30 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group