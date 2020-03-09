Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/09 04:52:51 pm
14.94 USD   -14.38%
05:49pWILLIAMS : U.S. natural gas consumption sets new record
PU
03/04WILLIAMS : Presentation (3.62 MB) (opens in new window)
PU
03/03WILLIAMS : Recommends Rejection of TRC Capital's “Mini-Tender” Offer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Williams : U.S. natural gas consumption sets new record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

U.S. natural gas consumption increased by 3% in 2019, reaching a record of 85.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d).

That's according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The increase in consumption is primarily being driven by new natural gas-fired electric capacity and lower natural gas prices.

Since 2016, natural gas has held the No. 1 spot for the largest share of electricity generation - surpassing coal-fired generation on an annual basis.

Read more here.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 21:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
05:49pWILLIAMS : U.S. natural gas consumption sets new record
PU
03/04WILLIAMS : Presentation (3.62 MB) (opens in new window)
PU
03/03WILLIAMS : Recommends Rejection of TRC Capital's “Mini-Tender” Offer
BU
02/26WILLIAMS : CEO to Present at Credit Suisse Annual Energy Summit
BU
02/24WILLIAMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/24WILLIAMS : Costs, delays scuttle 124-mile Constitution Pipeline project
AQ
02/22Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Update
DJ
02/21Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Report
DJ
02/20WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Slide show results
CO
02/19WILLIAMS : Q4'19 WMB Earnings Webcast Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 422 M
EBIT 2020 2 908 M
Net income 2020 1 327 M
Debt 2020 22 273 M
Yield 2020 11,3%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,16x
EV / Sales2021 4,96x
Capitalization 21 158 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 26,92  $
Last Close Price 14,16  $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 90,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 69,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-26.43%21 158
ENBRIDGE INC.-1.26%76 844
TC ENERGY CORPORATION4.68%50 583
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-20.38%49 082
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-8.69%43 784
ONEOK, INC..-19.11%25 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group