Williams : U.S. natural gas consumption sets new record

U.S. natural gas consumption increased by 3% in 2019, reaching a record of 85.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d).
That's according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The increase in consumption is primarily being driven by new natural gas-fired electric capacity and lower natural gas prices.
Since 2016, natural gas has held the No. 1 spot for the largest share of electricity generation - surpassing coal-fired generation on an annual basis.
