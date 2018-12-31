Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES (WMB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Williams : U.S. natural gas could help reduce world energy poverty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 02:19pm EST

A recent column by Energy In Depth highlights the important role natural gas is playing in meeting demand for energy in developing countries where access is far from universal.

Citing the latest data from International Energy Agency (IEA), the article notes that at least 1 billion people are without electricity worldwide and that increased natural gas production has positioned the United States to help decrease that number and provide developing nations with the tools to increase access to energy.

The United States exported approximately 681 billion cubic feet of natural gas from January to August 2018, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). About 58 percent of those exports went to India, China and other Asian markets - more than double the gas sent to Asia for the same period of time in 2017.

UNICEF reports that in areas with limited or no access to energy, 90 percent of a household's energy consumption is often derived from burning firewood, charcoal, agricultural waste and animal dung to cook - fuels that contributed to roughly 600,000 deaths in children under the age of five in 2012, mostly in developing countries, from air-related illnesses.

In an effort to improve air quality, countries are increasingly using LPG as a clean cooking fuel alternative.

The IEA report explains,'In India, national data show a reduction of 14 percentage points in the share of population relying on biomass and kerosene between 2011 and 2015, with most now using LPG instead. Since 2015, government figures indicate that an additional 50 million free LPG connections have been provided to poor households via the high-profile PMUY scheme. In China, natural gas infrastructure development is helping to reduce the use of biomass and kerosene.'

Read the full article from Energy In Depth here.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 19:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
02:19pWILLIAMS : U.S. natural gas could help reduce world energy poverty
PU
12/21WILLIAMS : Play it safe this holiday season
PU
12/20WILLIAMS : Partnership helps conserve Pennsylvania acreage for migratory birds
PU
12/18WILLIAMS : New Jersey needs reliable energy infrastructure
PU
12/17WILLIAMS : receives FERC approval for Gateway Project to serve growing northeast..
PU
12/14WILLIAMS : Northeast fuel providers warn about winter heating supplies
PU
12/13WILLIAMS : Receives FERC Approval for Gateway Expansion Project
DJ
12/13WILLIAMS : Receives FERC Approval for Gateway Project to Serve Growing Northeast..
BU
12/13WILLIAMS : Leidy South project topic of open house
PU
12/13WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 702 M
EBIT 2018 2 269 M
Net income 2018 849 M
Debt 2018 21 629 M
Yield 2018 6,34%
P/E ratio 2018 25,78
P/E ratio 2019 21,19
EV / Sales 2018 5,47x
EV / Sales 2019 5,20x
Capitalization 26 002 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 32,4 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-29.55%26 232
ENBRIDGE INC-14.24%59 092
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-9.92%53 912
KINDER MORGAN INC-15.38%34 518
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-20.09%32 471
MPLX LP-14.89%24 394
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.