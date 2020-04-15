Williams : Understanding the natural gas value chain

Facebook

Natural gas is used to heat homes, cook food and generate electricity. But have you ever wondered how natural gas gets from the earth to your home? Probably not, you just want the blue flame to be there when you turn on the stove. Williams is a part of getting that natural gas to you as a midstream company in the natural gas value chain. This video breaks down how the value chain works together to provide you with the energy you need.