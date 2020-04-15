Log in
WILLIAMS COMPANIES

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Williams : Understanding the natural gas value chain

04/15/2020 | 10:31pm EDT

Natural gas is used to heat homes, cook food and generate electricity. But have you ever wondered how natural gas gets from the earth to your home? Probably not, you just want the blue flame to be there when you turn on the stove. Williams is a part of getting that natural gas to you as a midstream company in the natural gas value chain. This video breaks down how the value chain works together to provide you with the energy you need.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 02:30:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 941 M
EBIT 2020 2 625 M
Net income 2020 1 239 M
Debt 2020 22 935 M
Yield 2020 9,42%
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
EV / Sales2021 5,34x
Capitalization 20 393 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 21,09  $
Last Close Price 16,81  $
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-27.02%20 999
ENBRIDGE INC.-20.67%59 580
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-3.64%44 991
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-41.41%36 122
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-28.58%34 200
SNAM SPA-16.07%14 232
