Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Williams : Wall Street Journal, Williams CEO, highlight need for natural gas infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 07:18pm EDT
Reporters Stephanie Yang and Ryan Dezember write:

'U.S. gas production rose to a record of more than 37 trillion cubic feet last year, up 44% from a decade earlier. Yet the infrastructure needed to move gas around the country hasn't kept up. Pipelines aren't in the right places, and when they are, they're usually decades old and often too small. The result, despite natural-gas prices that look low on commodities exchanges, is energy feast and famine.'

The story notes that with U.S. homes, power plants and factories using more natural gas than ever, the uneven distribution of the shale boom's bounty means that consumers can end up paying more or even become starved for fuel, while companies that can't get it to market.

It adds that absent cheap natural gas, dirtier fuels like oil and propane continue to keep the heat on during the cold winter months in many parts of the country.

'And with limited pipelines to smooth the distribution of gas around the country, price spikes have become wild. In 2018, natural gas prices in New York City surged as high as $175 during a snowstorm that spurred record heating demand. A week later, they returned to about $3. Though prices in northern Washington hit a historic $200 this year, more recently they traded at less than $2 as regional stockpiles were replenished and winter demand dissipated.'

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 23:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
07:18pWILLIAMS : Wall Street Journal, Williams CEO, highlight need for natural gas inf..
PU
06:43pWILLIAMS : Engineering interns move energy forward in the field
PU
07/02WILLIAMS : U.S. natural gas pipeline system is reliable, resilient & secure in t..
PU
07/01WILLIAMS : to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31; Earnings ..
BU
07/01WILLIAMS : Largest ever impact tax disbursements from natural gas producers bene..
PU
06/29WILLIAMS : FERC grants partial in-service authorization for Williams northeast p..
PU
06/28OPERATION COOPERATION : Tabletop exercise aims to bolster resilience
PU
06/26WILLIAMS : New report highlights sustainability efforts
PU
06/26WILLIAMS : Releases 2018 Sustainability Report
BU
06/25WILLIAMS : Part of the team from the start
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 749 M
EBIT 2019 2 552 M
Net income 2019 1 267 M
Debt 2019 22 321 M
Yield 2019 5,35%
P/E ratio 2019 27,8x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,49x
EV / Sales2020 6,08x
Capitalization 34 463 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 32,1  $
Last Close Price 28,4  $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong Chief Executive Officer
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES28.57%34 354
ENBRIDGE INC12.21%73 454
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.19.48%64 300
KINDER MORGAN INC37.26%47 788
TC ENERGY CORP33.70%46 170
ONEOK30.27%29 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About