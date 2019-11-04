Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams Companies    WMB

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Williams : What is renewable natural gas?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 05:20pm EST

Williams recently released its 2018 Sustainability Report that included information on various environmental efforts Williams is supporting, as well as information on safety, diversity and inclusion practices, biodiversity, land use and corporate governance.

Before I joined the company as a summer intern, I was unfamiliar with Williams. The Sustainability Report has been a useful tool in understanding the business and getting to know how Williams works as a responsible corporate citizen. One thing in particular that I found interesting was Williams' involvement in renewable natural gas. At first glance, it begs the question-renewable natural gas? I had never heard of it before.

Natural gas, or more specifically, methane, can be found in landfills due to the waste decomposition process. The idea of renewable natural gas is explained by the use of burning landfill-produced methane as a source of energy. Williams' involvement in this unique process is through various partnerships with energy companies and public utility districts in Washington, Ohio and Texas.

Montauk Energy, an international company with operations across the United States and a leader in the development of renewable energy, produces and processes methane at the Apex Landfill, located in Amsterdam, Ohio.

'Williams is proud to partner with the company,' said Sarah Lederach, commercial development representative in our Northeast operating area with responsibility for the Flint Gas Gathering System, which handles Montauk's renewable natural gas.

Williams' pipelines connect directly to Montauk's renewable natural gas facility located onsite at the Apex landfill. Lederach explained the process Montauk Energy goes through in order to produce methane from this landfill and make it available for consumption. In order to collect the methane, Montauk Energy drills tiny wells across the face of the Apex Landfill. Once gathered, the methane is treated in an onsite facility to make sure it is 'pipeline quality'-or meets Williams' pipeline specifications.

Landfill produced methane isn't exactly the same as conventionally produced methane, however. It has a significantly higher oxygen content and carbon dioxide content, as well as a few other differences in its chemical composition. For that reason, Williams employs advanced gas analysis equipment to ensure the renewable gas stream is pipeline quality and can be safely commingled with conventionally produced gas on our larger system.

The innovative work Williams is doing by partnering with Montauk Energy on projects such as the Apex Landfill highlights Williams' dedication to leading by example in the natural gas industry. Williams is excited about future endeavors and the possibilities that come with renewable natural gas. Learning about the process and Williams' involvement has been a great experience for me as an intern.

Binish Azhar is a student at the University of Houston. She worked as a summer intern in Williams' Communications & Community Relations department.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 22:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAMS COMPANIES
05:20pWILLIAMS : What is renewable natural gas?
PU
10/31WILLIAMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
10/30WILLIAMS : Cos. Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
DJ
10/30WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
10/30WILLIAMS : Reports 71% Increase in Net Income
DJ
10/30WILLIAMS : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
10/25WILLIAMS : Firm revokes application to build pipeline, but will refile
AQ
10/24WILLIAMS : receives green light for project to serve Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern ..
PU
10/21WILLIAMS : Receives FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Se..
AQ
10/18WILLIAMS : Receives FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Se..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 089 M
EBIT 2019 2 386 M
Net income 2019 1 247 M
Debt 2019 22 544 M
Yield 2019 6,64%
P/E ratio 2019 23,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,22x
EV / Sales2020 5,94x
Capitalization 27 744 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 28,26  $
Last Close Price 22,89  $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES3.81%27 744
ENBRIDGE INC.14.24%74 564
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.75%57 461
TC ENERGY CORPORATION37.81%47 714
KINDER MORGAN, INC.33.29%46 432
ONEOK30.21%29 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group