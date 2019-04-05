Williams : places Fort Lupton plant expansion into service

[Attachment] This week, Williams commissioned the Fort Lupton III gas plant in Fort Lupton, Colorado, to process natural gas for our customers in the Denver Julesburg (DJ) Basin.

The expansion increases gas processing capacity from 60 MMcf/d to 260 MMcf/d. It also integrates with existing infrastructure of pipelines and compressor stations, and prepares Williams for additional processing capacity in the future - capacity that's already permitted for 760 MMcf/d.

Fort Lupton III establishes Williams as one of the leading midstream companies in the DJ Basin and positions the company to meet a growing demand for gas processing capabilities in one of the premier oil and gas basins in the country.

Williams entered the DJ Basin in the third-quarter 2018 when it acquired assets from Discovery DJ Services. In that deal, Williams formed a joint venture with KKR & Co. Inc. in which Williams is the operator.