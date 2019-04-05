Log in
Williams : places Fort Lupton plant expansion into service

04/05/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

[Attachment] This week, Williams commissioned the Fort Lupton III gas plant in Fort Lupton, Colorado, to process natural gas for our customers in the Denver Julesburg (DJ) Basin.

The expansion increases gas processing capacity from 60 MMcf/d to 260 MMcf/d. It also integrates with existing infrastructure of pipelines and compressor stations, and prepares Williams for additional processing capacity in the future - capacity that's already permitted for 760 MMcf/d.

Fort Lupton III establishes Williams as one of the leading midstream companies in the DJ Basin and positions the company to meet a growing demand for gas processing capabilities in one of the premier oil and gas basins in the country.

Williams entered the DJ Basin in the third-quarter 2018 when it acquired assets from Discovery DJ Services. In that deal, Williams formed a joint venture with KKR & Co. Inc. in which Williams is the operator.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 22:42:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 278 M
EBIT 2019 2 669 M
Net income 2019 1 257 M
Debt 2019 23 415 M
Yield 2019 5,28%
P/E ratio 2019 27,95
P/E ratio 2020 25,02
EV / Sales 2019 6,30x
EV / Sales 2020 5,87x
Capitalization 35 031 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong Chief Executive Officer
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES30.70%35 468
ENBRIDGE INC16.08%73 581
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.19.89%64 126
KINDER MORGAN INC29.52%45 363
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION25.17%42 261
ONEOK28.79%28 957
