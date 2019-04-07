Williams : recognized for workplace equality efforts

[Attachment] Williams ranked well among industry peers on the Corporate Equality Index released by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.

The index rates companies on detailed criteria in four broad categories: non-discrimination policies; employment benefits; an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility, including public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship.

Williams received a ranking of 70 out of 100, with highest scores for workplace protections, parity of same and different-sex spousal benefits and outreach with the LGBTQ community.

The score was lower than Williams' 2018 ranking in the annual index. Shagah Zakerion, Diversity & Inclusion Consultant Sr. for Williams, said criteria for the rankings were more rigorous this year and that Williams has opportunity and momentum to improve its inclusive work practices.

'I am proud that Williams joins major American businesses in participating in the assessment and although our score dropped against this year's higher standards, we are more committed than ever to improving the policies and practices that push our company to be a great place for all employees,' she said. 'We look forward to partnering for progress to see our score improve in the year to come.'

Williams is implementing new training and awareness this year around diversity and inclusion efforts, re-evaluating policies and practices, and forming a Diversity & Inclusion Council to guide efforts.

You can read the full report here.