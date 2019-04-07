Log in
WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
My previous session
Williams : recognized for workplace equality efforts

04/07/2019

[Attachment] Williams ranked well among industry peers on the Corporate Equality Index released by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.

The index rates companies on detailed criteria in four broad categories: non-discrimination policies; employment benefits; an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility, including public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship.

Williams received a ranking of 70 out of 100, with highest scores for workplace protections, parity of same and different-sex spousal benefits and outreach with the LGBTQ community.

The score was lower than Williams' 2018 ranking in the annual index. Shagah Zakerion, Diversity & Inclusion Consultant Sr. for Williams, said criteria for the rankings were more rigorous this year and that Williams has opportunity and momentum to improve its inclusive work practices.

'I am proud that Williams joins major American businesses in participating in the assessment and although our score dropped against this year's higher standards, we are more committed than ever to improving the policies and practices that push our company to be a great place for all employees,' she said. 'We look forward to partnering for progress to see our score improve in the year to come.'

Williams is implementing new training and awareness this year around diversity and inclusion efforts, re-evaluating policies and practices, and forming a Diversity & Inclusion Council to guide efforts.

You can read the full report here.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 23:32:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 278 M
EBIT 2019 2 669 M
Net income 2019 1 257 M
Debt 2019 23 415 M
Yield 2019 5,24%
P/E ratio 2019 28,15
P/E ratio 2020 25,19
EV / Sales 2019 6,33x
EV / Sales 2020 5,89x
Capitalization 35 274 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong Chief Executive Officer
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES32.02%35 274
ENBRIDGE INC16.08%74 321
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.20.01%64 476
KINDER MORGAN INC30.36%45 091
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION26.28%42 036
ONEOK28.79%28 599
