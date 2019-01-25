Log in
Williams : rsquo; NESE Project receives final Environmental Impact Statement from FERC

01/25/2019

The Northeast Supply Enhancement Project will provide additional gas supply to National Grid - the largest distributor of natural gas in the northeastern United States. National Grid is converting about 8,000 customers per year from heating oil to natural gas in New York City and Long Island. The Northeast Supply Enhancement Project is critical to make these conversions possible, as well as keep up with new development in the area.

The final EIS is a key step toward the FERC's final decision on the Project, which is expected later this spring. The EIS assesses the potential environmental effects of the construction and operation of the Project in accordance with the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act. The FERC is the primary approval agency and serves in a coordinating role with other relevant federal and state agencies.

Once complete, the Northeast Supply Enhancement Project will serve growing natural gas demand in the Northeast, including the 1.8 million customers served by National Grid in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island. On March 27, 2017, the company filed an application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the Project with the FERC, proposing to place the Project into service in time for the winter of 2020.

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2019 02:48:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 732 M
EBIT 2018 2 256 M
Net income 2018 854 M
Debt 2018 21 709 M
Yield 2018 5,14%
P/E ratio 2018 31,87
P/E ratio 2019 25,96
EV / Sales 2018 6,16x
EV / Sales 2019 5,95x
Capitalization 32 079 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 31,9 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES20.95%32 079
ENBRIDGE INC12.12%72 156
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.22%59 696
KINDER MORGAN INC13.65%38 579
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION13.07%37 971
MPLX LP10.59%26 610
