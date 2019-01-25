Williams : rsquo; NESE Project receives final Environmental Impact Statement from FERC

The Northeast Supply Enhancement Project will provide additional gas supply to National Grid - the largest distributor of natural gas in the northeastern United States. National Grid is converting about 8,000 customers per year from heating oil to natural gas in New York City and Long Island. The Northeast Supply Enhancement Project is critical to make these conversions possible, as well as keep up with new development in the area.

The final EIS is a key step toward the FERC's final decision on the Project, which is expected later this spring. The EIS assesses the potential environmental effects of the construction and operation of the Project in accordance with the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act. The FERC is the primary approval agency and serves in a coordinating role with other relevant federal and state agencies.

Once complete, the Northeast Supply Enhancement Project will serve growing natural gas demand in the Northeast, including the 1.8 million customers served by National Grid in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island. On March 27, 2017, the company filed an application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the Project with the FERC, proposing to place the Project into service in time for the winter of 2020.