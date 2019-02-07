Williams : rsquo; Transco Pipeline delivers record volumes this winter

[Attachment] Williams recently delivered a record amount of natural gas on its Transco interstate gas pipeline, providing essential services to gas distribution companies, power generators, LNG exports and other customers located along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast.

The nation's largest-volume natural gas transmission system, Transco delivered a record-breaking 15.68 million dekatherms (MMdt) on Jan. 21, 2019. The new peak-day mark surpasses the previous high that was set on Jan. 5, 2018. The Transco system, which stretches from South Texas to New York City, also established a new three-day market area delivery record, averaging 15.30 MMdt from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2019.

The natural gas delivery records were made possible thanks to additional firm transportation capacity created by multiple fully-contracted Transco expansions completed in 2018 and early 2019 (Gulf Connector, Atlantic Sunrise, Garden State Phase II). Together, these expansions added more than 2.3 MMdt of firm transportation capacity to the existing pipeline system which is enough to heat about 10 million homes.

'The recent frigid conditions across the country are an important reminder of the vital role transmission pipelines play in delivering the natural gas necessary to keep millions of Americans safe and secure, especially during winter periods of peak demand,' said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams.

Construction is expected to commence on five additional Transco projects in 2019 (Rivervale South to Market, Hillabee Phase 2, Northeast Supply Enhancement, Gateway and Southeastern Trail), collectively creating approximately 1.15 MMdt of additional pipeline capacity in 2019 and 2020.

Transco is the nation's largest-volume interstate natural gas pipeline system. It delivers natural gas to customers through its approximately 10,000-mile pipeline network whose mainline extends nearly 1,800 miles between South Texas and New York City. The system is a major provider of cost-effective natural gas services that reach U.S. markets in 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states, including major metropolitan areas in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.