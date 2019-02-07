Log in
Williams : rsquo; Transco Pipeline delivers record volumes this winter

02/07/2019 | 05:50pm EST

[Attachment] Williams recently delivered a record amount of natural gas on its Transco interstate gas pipeline, providing essential services to gas distribution companies, power generators, LNG exports and other customers located along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast.

The nation's largest-volume natural gas transmission system, Transco delivered a record-breaking 15.68 million dekatherms (MMdt) on Jan. 21, 2019. The new peak-day mark surpasses the previous high that was set on Jan. 5, 2018. The Transco system, which stretches from South Texas to New York City, also established a new three-day market area delivery record, averaging 15.30 MMdt from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2019.

The natural gas delivery records were made possible thanks to additional firm transportation capacity created by multiple fully-contracted Transco expansions completed in 2018 and early 2019 (Gulf Connector, Atlantic Sunrise, Garden State Phase II). Together, these expansions added more than 2.3 MMdt of firm transportation capacity to the existing pipeline system which is enough to heat about 10 million homes.

'The recent frigid conditions across the country are an important reminder of the vital role transmission pipelines play in delivering the natural gas necessary to keep millions of Americans safe and secure, especially during winter periods of peak demand,' said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams.

Construction is expected to commence on five additional Transco projects in 2019 (Rivervale South to Market, Hillabee Phase 2, Northeast Supply Enhancement, Gateway and Southeastern Trail), collectively creating approximately 1.15 MMdt of additional pipeline capacity in 2019 and 2020.

Transco is the nation's largest-volume interstate natural gas pipeline system. It delivers natural gas to customers through its approximately 10,000-mile pipeline network whose mainline extends nearly 1,800 miles between South Texas and New York City. The system is a major provider of cost-effective natural gas services that reach U.S. markets in 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states, including major metropolitan areas in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 22:49:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 780 M
EBIT 2018 2 236 M
Net income 2018 851 M
Debt 2018 21 570 M
Yield 2018 5,03%
P/E ratio 2018 32,43
P/E ratio 2019 26,47
EV / Sales 2018 6,19x
EV / Sales 2019 5,92x
Capitalization 32 757 M
Chart WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Williams Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 31,8 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Armstrong Chief Executive Officer
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen B. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS COMPANIES22.72%32 757
ENBRIDGE INC16.51%75 418
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.27%61 333
KINDER MORGAN INC17.43%39 859
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION15.08%38 876
MPLX LP14.55%27 563
