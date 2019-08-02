Williams : seeks FERC approval for Leidy South Project

Williams' Transco interstate pipeline filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) seeking authorization for its Leidy South project, which is proposed to connect robust supplies of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica producing regions in Pennsylvania with markets along the Atlantic Seaboard by the 2021-2022 winter heating season.

The $531 million Leidy South project will expand Transco's firm transportation capacity by 582,400 dekatherms per day. The project has a target in-service of Dec. 1, 2021.

Pennsylvania is the second-largest natural gas-producing state in the U.S., producing a record 6 trillion cubic feet of gas in 2018. While Pennsylvania produces record volumes of natural gas, pipeline infrastructure constraints continue to limit consumer access to the state's supplies. Our Leidy South project will help ease natural gas supply constraints, creating enough additional pipeline capacity to serve approximately 2.5 million homes and enabling power plants to convert from coal to cleaner-burning natural gas.