Williams : to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results on Feb. 13; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Feb. 14

Williams (NYSE: WMB) plans to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year
2018 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 13,
2019.
The Company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings conference call
and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for Thursday, Feb.
14, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time). A limited
number of phone lines will be available at (800) 239-9838. International
callers should dial (323) 794-2551. The conference ID is 3043497.
A webcast link to the conference call will be provided at www.williams.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90
days following the event.
About Williams
Williams (NYSE: WMB) is a premier provider of large-scale infrastructure
connecting U.S. natural gas and natural gas products to growing demand
for cleaner fuel and feedstocks. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., Williams
is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across
the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate
transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With
major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams owns and operates
more than 33,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the
nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – providing natural
gas for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Williams’
operations handle approximately 30 percent of U.S. natural gas. www.williams.com
Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements”
as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such
statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance
that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such
statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections
provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional
information about issues that could lead to material changes in
performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005701/en/