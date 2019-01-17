Log in
Williams : to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results on Feb. 13; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Feb. 14

01/17/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Williams (NYSE: WMB) plans to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

The Company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time). A limited number of phone lines will be available at (800) 239-9838. International callers should dial (323) 794-2551. The conference ID is 3043497.

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided at www.williams.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is a premier provider of large-scale infrastructure connecting U.S. natural gas and natural gas products to growing demand for cleaner fuel and feedstocks. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams owns and operates more than 33,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Williams’ operations handle approximately 30 percent of U.S. natural gas. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
