Williams Grand Prix : Racing appoints PumpJack Dataworks to Digital Innovation programme

Williams Racing is pleased to confirm the appointment of PumpJack Dataworks to a new Digital Innovation programme that will see a significant development of the Formula One Team's data acquisition and fan experience capabilities. The project will complement Williams' Commercial Innovation programme and aims to further disrupt traditional sports rights deal structures and revenue models.

Tim Hunt, Commercial and Marketing Director of Williams Racing said of the appointment: 'The traditional models of sports sponsorship and customer engagement are no longer relevant or sustainable and the appointment of PumpJack is one more step we are taking to ensure Williams remains at the forefront of innovation both in our core purpose of racing in Formula One, but also in how we engage with our fans and deliver value for our partners. I am excited by what the team at PumpJack will be able to add to Williams.'



Nick Goggans, Co-Founder and CEO of PumpJack Dataworks said: 'We are so excited to be working with such a well-known and well-loved brand in sport as Williams. They have built a significant global following in their forty years of racing and we are looking forward to realising the opportunity that this engaged fanbase provides.'

About PumpJack Dataworks

Founded in 2018 & headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, PumpJack Dataworks is a cutting edge Customer Data Platform ('CDP') that increases the productivity, value, & revenue potential of dynamic fan data for Teams, Leagues & Federations. Their bespoke software extracts and refines first, second, and third party data sources and optimizes it for clients to generate direct & indirect revenue streams through owned fan & consumer knowledge.